Editor:

I wish the writer in Thursday’s ( 5-13)  letters had done some research before getting bamboozled rather than enlightened. In 20017-2018 oil prices were between $60-$75 a barrel. In 2019 they were range bound between $50-$60 a barrel.

The bottom dropped out in 2020 because all economies were shut down, ergo no demand. Now that everything is opening up again the demand is back. Economics 101. Please research before getting hoodwinked.

Randy Lott

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments