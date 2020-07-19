Editor:
Before any more statues come down, please learn about U.S. history.
Robert E. Lee was born and raised in Virginia. And, in those days, people were devoted to their state. He was a military officer with 31 years of duty by 1863. In that year, Virginia seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy. General Lee followed orders as to where and when to fight. Three years later, he retired from the military and became a professor at a university. And, he never owned slaves.
Now, here are facts on how Africans got to the West Indies. Everyone should look up information on the following African tribal leaders:
- Mwarukere
- Nwaubano Ogogo Oriaku
- Ali Saidi Mulwve Wansimba
- Donald Duke - descendant of a tribal leader
African tribal leaders would kidnap other tribal members and hold them captive. When the boats came, they would sell the captives to the boat owners, who would then take them to the West Indies to be sold as slaves.
The descendants of these tribal leaders were born, raised, schooled, worked and retired in the United States. It wasn't until they moved to Africa that they talked of their ancestry. They were too ashamed to speak of it until they were back in Africa; their words, not mine. Some descendants say that tribes still have their own slaves and it is considered normal. So, let's talk.
Donna Masner
Punta Gorda
