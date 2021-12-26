I wonder if the Charlotte Sun is intentionally trying to rouse the anger of what they call environmentalists by printing the misinformation as was in the Our View section on Dec. 18.
In fact the citizens of Desoto and Charlotte County who are opposed to phosphate mining in their counties are people who would not normally be environmentalists as you would imagine.
They include people who have to drink the water that Mosaic is dumping into, ranchers who care about their land and legacy, fishermen whose livelihood depends on the Harbor and the river: many staunch conservatives who otherwise are concerned about property rights, but have joined with these so-called environmentalists.
Phosphate strip mining makes one an “environmentalist.” What guarantees has Mosaic given these people that a major environmental accident will never again occur? None, because they can't.
Never mind the constant “minor” leaks and spills. What risks will Charlotte Harbor be exposed to?
How out of touch is the Charlotte Sun when they form their opinion from the shabby, half-truth comments of Mosaic PR people? The taxes paid in the short term will never pay for the permanent damage and pollution that phosphate strip mining does to aquifers and soils.
In fact the real theater has been Mosaic's ongoing ad campaign that paints a picture of how we just can't do without them feeding the world. So implied, we must sacrifice a chunk of Florida’s future, even though Florida has 1 percent of the world's phosphate reserves.
