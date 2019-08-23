Editor:
When is Charlotte County going to rein in the vacant land owners who sit back waiting to sell yet have no intention of keeping up basic maintenance of their properties? Numerous full-time residents paying for the vacant landlord's overhanging vegetation which encroaches one's property.
I have a river of water coming through a vacant property which floods my yard to the extent of a pond breeding an infestation of mosquitoes. Contact the county, the best they tell you "civil matter" strangely is not a "civil matter" when it comes to the full-time resident who may fall foul and gets tickets issued for mundane violations.
It's about time vacant landowners are held responsible by the county for their non-compliance of maintenance on their land which affects the neighbors surrounding them and whom many are paying out their pocket to fight back their encroaching vegetation and lack of drainage issues.
Get this issue on the next ballot, Charlotte County. Full-time residents need protection on this subject.
Barry Neil
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.