The sidewalk at 4488 Harbor Boulevard has been highjacked by builders. Permission was given from the Charlotte County Public Works Director Joey Jackson to “close the sidewalk.” Mr. Jackson wrote this means that they can post signs saying, “sidewalk closed.” However, they can’t put up “no trespassing” signage or physical barriers. The builder put up a variety of barriers on public property. A barrier of chains is crossing the sidewalk today.
The issue is public safety. The road is right outside of Charlotte Beach park. It’s heavily used by pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. Traffic frequently moves faster than the 30 mph that’s posted. Many times it’s a large truck towing a boat. The result is a close calls for pedestrians, children, and pets. This is dangerous.
Neighbors asked the county to get the builder code compliant and to take the barrier down. The public works has made numerous calls to the builder and given a stop work order. Neighbors reported it to the county commissioners. Neighbors spoke to the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office. Deputies visited the builder. Deputies also told the neighborhood that sidewalks are public property and it’s illegal to physically block them. They would’t stop barriers from being removed.
The builder told police there’d been “vandalism.” Not true! We are neighborhood community activists who want the public sidewalk open to the citizens. If someone had made the builder comply there’d be no problem. Who will make our community safe by giving us back our sidewalk?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.