Editor:
In response to a letter to the editor on Wednesday 1/27/2021.
Florida is a beautiful vacation place but, if you are not a full-time resident of this state and do not own property or pay taxes and so on here in Florida then you should get your vaccine in the state that you so reside in. We full-time residents deserve our needs to come first. And as far as your statement of not coming back in the future, then don’t! I wouldn’t go to your home state of Kentucky an expect to get a vaccine ahead of one your state's residence.
Be considerate of the people that live here just as you would expect in your home state.
Daniel Mooney
Punta Gorda
