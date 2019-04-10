Editor:

With so many people running for the presidency I am left wondering who is still working the jobs they were elected to do.

I find it difficult to believe that a candidate can be running all around the country giving speeches and rallies and other political events and still serve the people of the state that elected them to office.

I think it would be better if there was a requirement that you must resign your political position before running for a higher office.

Pete Manguse

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments