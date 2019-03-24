Editor:
I will not pledge to God, nor will I stand with hat in hand and over heart for "God Bless America," which Christians hope to make our national anthem. The Christian zealots are opposed to "our" Constitution and wish to see "One Nation Under (their) God" rule our nation, much like Islam rules Iran.
These Gods created by humans in early development are still primitive enough to this day to believe in what is not provable, that is life after death, forever. This reward is given for subjugation and blind faith. This, in my mind, is the most horrible of punishments, retards the advance of civilization, the same way heresy created the "Dark Ages."
Fear of death should not replace rationality. Death is an important part of life, like spring after winter. Our public school system was the first in the world, and is now being destroyed by zealots in our government, replaced by vouchers payed with our taxes (overwhelmingly to parochial schools), separation of church and state be damned.
When God rules again (the inquisition), the burning, the pillory, the rack, will it start again? Ask Betsy Devos "advancing God's word." As she has claimed. Like so many others in the Cabinet and Supreme Court, some decisions are not being made by social justice but by biblical interpretation.
E Pluribus Unum.
Richard Stowell
North Port
