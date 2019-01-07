Editor:
Here is a good new year's resolution for most people: be considerate and not easily offended.
Think of the arguments that could be avoided if we are more considerate to one another. Think about how laws and codes are based on being considerate to one another. We are an advanced society because we generally are considerate to one another. Most of us follow the rules of the road, don't walk around naked, don't steal, don't litter, etc.
There are too many things to list here. We are smart enough both by education and by common sense street smarts to be thoughtful and considerate to others. Some people may refer to it as respect.
We don't like it when someone is inconsiderate to us. If someone is inconsiderate, say they cut you off in traffic, try to think maybe they have an emergency so you don't get too offended.
I am not saying anyone should be a doormat, or let big things go unreported, but we should try to be more understanding. Don't sweat the small stuff, but do speak up about the big stuff. If we don't speak up about the big stuff, then inconsiderate people will continue their behavior.
As our population continues to grow, we need to keep being considerate and not easily offended. We may not be able to get full peace on earth, but we can help to have peace in our own homes and neighborhoods if everyone is just a bit more considerate. That is my new year's resolution.
Have a blessed new year.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
