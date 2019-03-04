Editor:
To respect and be respected is something that we all work towards. You can respect a persons position, official title, wealth, business knowledge, religious beliefs, morality, talent, personal skills, truthfulness, convictions and several other virtues.
Respect for a person is something that is never given. It must be earned through their actions and deeds. There are no exceptions.
Harry Thomas
Punta Gorda
