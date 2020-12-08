Editor:

To all who think it unnecessary to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from people when out and about I ask you this:

What would you say if you were refused care in a hospital due to you not taking these simple precautions?

The staff in hospitals care for you no matter why you are admitted.

Please respect these hospital workers. They do not judge you; they just care for you, too often while risking their own lives.


I am a retired ICU RN and supervised four different ICUs where if we lost one patient it was distressing and heartbreaking. I cannot understand how the doctors and other medical staff cope with the stress and grief caused by losing so many patients.

So I ask you, “How hard is it to wear a mask?”

Carole Burkett

Port Charlotte


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments