Editor:
Here’s my take on this pickleball issue.
I live in the historic district and find the sound of pickleball intrusive and disturbing. I know the players love their sport and I fully support their desire to play the game. I just want the pickleball players to understand and respect our right to a peaceful and quiet neighborhood and park.
All of this has been argued and rehashed a thousand times. I have an analogy for the players in the park. I visit friends that I socialize with in PGI and BSI. I have sat in their lanais and so appreciate the quiet and serene atmosphere.
So I would ask all of you this question. If one of your neighbors across the canal or next door had a big Rottweiler that barked from morning until night how would you feel? Helpless? Angry? I know you would be.
So if the city decided to build a pickleball court on your street would you flood City Council chambers to complain? I know you would.
Please think about what I am saying. We deserve the same peace that you enjoy. We live downtown. We love living here. We like it when you come downtown to walk through the park and enjoy our restaurants. Please respect our neighborhood and move pickleball to the Pickleplex and South County Park, where it won’t disturb someone’s right to peace and quiet in their home.
Martin Blaustein
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.