Editor:
This is really a letter to our state legislators: Florida voters have spoken, the Florida courts weighed in on the language of Amendment 4.
Will you please stay out of it and let these disenfranchised returning voters get registered and be able to vote once again or perhaps for the first time exercise their right to vote?
We, the voters, are really sick and tired of these phony statements of need for further clarity. Baloney!
This reminds me so much of your failure to implement the amendment we passed a few years ago to improve funding on the environment. I think the Legislature operates on this and other matters, such as gun and prison reform and public education in an extremely harmful way. "If you don't like what the people say, ignore them."
I have news for you. We are watching your actions as never before. Pay attention or pay for it at the ballot box.
Nancy Razvoza
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.