After reading the Letters to the Editor, I have decided to respond to some of them:
Steube's vote by KD Punta Gorda. How critically one-sided you are. Have you forgotten on Jan. 6, 2017, seven house Democrats tried to object to electoral vote for Trump. McGovern, Raskin, Waters, etc. Where was your outrage then?
Traitors by JF Punta Gorda. There isn't anyone that doesn't feel the assault was wrong. But why did Pelosi reject numerous requests for security and National Guard that day? Blaming the educational system for producing millions of very ignorant people. How very pompous of you. I don't feel Dr. Carson, Clarence Thomas, Candoleezza Rice would agree, or is it because they or I do not share your view on world affairs.
NRA by KW North Port. I fail to see what is so wrong with a man of the cloth praying when or wherever. Where have you been all the years when Democratic candidates would visit Black churches for political endorsements. Did you not see the rioting, looting, destruction nightly in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Washington. China Virus rhetoric? The 1918 Flu pandemic origin China; 1957, Asian Flu; 1968 Hong Kong Flu... Don't believe liberals giving county away to 9,200 unaccompanied minors to date.
And if you're referring to Trump's prejudices, like love of God, country, flag, military. Count me in.
MaryAnn Walczak
Cape Haze
