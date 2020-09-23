Editor:
Somehow I missed the memo that the 9-14-20 editorial page would be "Trash the President Day."
There were eight Democrat letters, two Republican letters and two neutral letters.
It may be just me, maybe no one else noticed.
I would like to address the eight Democrat letter writers, "Be careful of what you ask for!"
And:
If you want your 2nd amendment rights taken? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want socialists to take over the Democrat party? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want oil, coal and natural gas done away with? Vote for Joe Biden
If you want the unemployment rate to stay above 12%? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want the minimum wage to go above $15 per hour? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want your taxes to go sky high? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want your retirement and 401K funds to fail? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want riots where you live? Vote for Joe Biden.
If you want your local police department underfunded to a point where it can't operate? Vote for Joe Biden.
If Joe Biden cannot complete his term in office? Do you want Sen. Harris to be your president?
I could go on, but I won't.
I consider myself a conservative more than a Republican. I want less government, not more.
Our elected state officials should be writing the laws that affect us. Congress should have term limits.
The Supreme Court should have a mandatory retirement age. Our military should be the strongest in the world.
Our borders need to be protected. I could go on.
Thomas Huss
Lake Suzy
