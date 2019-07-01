Editor:
We, at Howards, always appreciate a visit from the health inspector, whoever it may be. We know that we are not perfect, and any guidance they can provide is what makes us successful.
While we will not presuppose, or assume, what our fellow restaurateurs do, we assure you that our kitchen is clean, and we pride ourselves on that. As stated in a June 21 article, there is a reason why health inspection reports are made available to the public; who wants to enjoy a great meal at an establishment that is not meeting standards?
There is a reason why we are the number two restaurant in Englewood, according to Trip Advisor. We provide exceptional service, the highest quality food and reasonable prices.
We appreciate the business our customers give us and understand their value.
Our mantra is as follows:
A customer is the most important person ever in this establishment, in person, via mail, e-mail or phone.
A customer is not dependent on us. We are dependent on them.
A customer is not an interruption of our work; they are the purpose for it. We are not doing a favor by serving them. They are doing us a favor by giving us the opportunity to do so.
A customer is not someone to argue or match wits with. Nobody ever won an argument with a customer.
A customer is a person who brings us their wants. It is our job to handle them profitably to them and ourselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.