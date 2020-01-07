Editor:

This made my blood boil as a regular donor to the Children’s Hospital of St Jude’s.

I was taught “believe 1/4 of what you hear and less of what you read." I immediately visited fact-check.org and found this rumor to be FALSE and it’s been on Facebook and social media. This is a full story relating back to Erik Trump in 2017, where Forbes' story that alleged the Erik Trump Foundation engaged in self-dealing and misled donors. Those allegations were not part of a lawsuit involving the Donald Trump Foundation. Erik Trump raises funds for “curtivity.com” which is a fight against pediatric cancer.

Please look up inflammatory letters like this on FactCheck.org as they debunk falsehoods and explain what really took place.

Joanne Marie Binder

North Port

