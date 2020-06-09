Editor:

So far, (response to the coronavirus) been exemplary. Everyone is doing his or her job to limit transmission, and to keep our local economy and society strong. People are being cautious but not fearful.

Sensible restrictions have been placed on larger gatherings, but people are not hunkered-down in their foxholes. The healthcare industry has stepped-up in superb fashion, and the accounting, financial and legal industries have stepped forward to keep people afloat. The Chapin Food Bank is ready to serve, and the media continues to give us the straight facts.

The School District and the private schools have been very diligent in protecting our children. If we take care of each other, and rely on our faith, we will survive.

Dave Klein

Punta Gorda

