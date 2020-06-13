Editor:
I do hope the restaurant and business owners have a stronger concern for their patrons’ health than the Venice City Council appears to have.
I wear a mask to keep others safe. Though I look forward to when I can enjoy my favorite restaurants on the island, if they won’t provide a safe environment for me, I won’t be returning.
I’ll also add, that by not sending a clear message on best practices, the Council is also passively condoning bad practices that put the burden on our healthcare workers/system and will ultimately cost precious lives in our community.
This virus threat won’t be disappearing anytime soon. We have to learn to carry on safele and consider the well being of others with whom we are dealing. I hope the City Council will revisit this matter. I want to support local businesses so please protect me.
Sherrill Eppler
Venice
