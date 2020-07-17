Editor:
On June 27 I went to a seafood restaurant on Toledo Blade Boulevard to place a takeout order. I was wearing a mask and was somewhat surprised upon entering to see that none of the dine-in patrons were wearing face coverings.
I was even more surprised (and displeased) to see that none of the employees wore face coverings. A customer in front of me (who was wearing a mask) asked one of the waitresses why they weren’t wearing masks. The answer she was given was, “because it’s not mandatory.”
Apparently the owners don’t feel any responsibility to protect their patrons’ health, or perhaps they believe the pandemic is merely a ‘hoax’. In any case, I know of at least two people who won’t be going to that restaurant again.
Larry Ganger
Port Charlotte
