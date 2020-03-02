Editor:
The Sun's recent update on our Florida state legislators' bills was very informative. As constituents and residents of Florida, we need to be award of the way we will be affected should these bills reach the desk of Gov. DeSantis and become law.
Of particular note is HB265, the companion bill to SB404, abortion, which already passed the Senate and which "requires physicians to receive written consent from a parent of guardian to be a minor terminating a pregnancy."
Laws such as these proposed make it increasingly difficult for females who experience an unintended pregnancy to obtain a legal and safe abortion. Between 2000-2016 the number of states with restrictive laws intended to make abortion difficult has doubled. Consequently, by 2016, 89% of all counties in the U.S. did not have a clinic or hospital that can perform a legal abortion (according to Geoffrey R. Stone). It is likely that number has risen. Abortion restrictions especially impact impoverished women.
Notwithstanding one's religious and moral convictions, a woman's control of her womb should not be in the purview of politicians, especially those making disingenuous attempts to undermine Roe V. Wade. Hopefully our state representatives will bases their vote on the ramifications of these two bills rather than partisan politics and their re-election odds.
Susan Blaisdell
Punta Gorda
