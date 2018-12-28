Editor:
I read with astonishment the article about the Punta Gorda City Council approving $415,232 to build an additional new restroom in Gilchrist Park.
Are you kidding me? For a grand total of five stalls (two for men, three for women) and three urinals, it costs nearly half a million dollars?
Look, I get that commercial-grade construction can cost more than residential-grade, but this seems positively outrageous. This price is over twice the current median home price in the area. Does this make sense to anyone?
Oh, BTW, the job was awarded to the same company that already built the playground restrooms, that company being described as “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for the project.”
OK, sure. I get it. No other company cared to fatten up at the public trough except them. Uh-huh.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.