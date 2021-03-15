Editor:
A letter in today's Sun (March 9) claims the Democrats failed twice to impeach Trump. Maybe the writer doesn't understand (typical Retrumplican problem). The House of Representatives impeached Trump twice. Those impeachments will be forever. The Republican-controlled Senate, in fear of Trump, refused to find him guilty at trial even though he was guilty.
Mitch McConnell refused to start the second trial while Trump was in office, then after Trump left, McConnell said you can't impeach him because he is not in office. Typical hypocrisy, like most Republicans.
When Trump won over Hillary Clinton it was with 307 electoral votes, even though he lost the popular vote by over 2 million. Retrumplicans cheered he won in a landslide. When Joe Biden won with the same 307 electoral votes and by more than 8 million more votes than Trump, the writer says he barely won.
Joe Biden currently has a higher approval rating with Americans in 48 days than Trump had in four wasted years in office.
I wonder if that writer and countless other Retrumplicans will be returning the $1,400 checks?
Joseph a del Bonis
Rotonda West
