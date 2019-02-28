Editor:
On the front page of your Feb. 26 there is an article on the theft of a bicycle from Walmart. The term "white male" is used three times, plus there is a close up picture of his white face.
Why was all of that necessary? If it had been a black, Hispanic, Asian or any other race you better believe there would be an upset. I don't even know this "white male" charged with petty theft. But I am getting tired of reverse prejudice and double standards.
Alicia Smith
Englewood
