The French resistance goes on today as we have recently seen. Not condoning violence, however, our Constitution allows for it.
Government that taxes without representation was the reason for the American Revolution. The non-ad valorem tax of Charlotte County is not a representation of referendum. Churches that continued to pay are the voice of defeat and servitude.
Most have no idea what I am talking about. Stop paying the non-ad valorem tax and see what happens in the national opinion. It will set Charlotte County straight.
Don Monroe
Port Charlotte
