Editor:
Last Saturday’s editorial, "Utilities must move on with conservation," sheds some light a big problem. Without energy conservation, we are not going to be able to reverse global warming.
The “secret” to success is to break the link between a utility's profits and the amount of electricity it sells.
The National Resources Defense Council explains it like this: Electric utilities should not be viewed or regulated as if it were a commodity business dependent on growth in electricity sales to keep its owners financially whole. This outdated business model creates a disincentive for investment in energy efficiency, clean distributed generation, and many other important customer choices that can reduce their consumption and bills. Instead, utilities should be focused on meeting customers’ service needs and our energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals.
The state of Florida holds the key to success. The state has the power to regulate — to make utilities conserve power through audits, other energy efficiency programs and by breaking the link between profits and electricity sales.
The state needs to let the utilities make money by providing service instead of selling more power. Reward them for the conservation of energy.
William (Coty) Keller
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.