Last Saturday’s editorial, "Utilities must move on with conservation," sheds some light a big problem. Without energy conservation, we are not going to be able to reverse global warming.

The “secret” to success is to break the link between a utility's profits and the amount of electricity it sells.

The National Resources Defense Council explains it like this: Electric utilities should not be viewed or regulated as if it were a commodity business dependent on growth in electricity sales to keep its owners financially whole. This outdated business model creates a disincentive for investment in energy efficiency, clean distributed generation, and many other important customer choices that can reduce their consumption and bills. Instead, utilities should be focused on meeting customers’ service needs and our energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The state of Florida holds the key to success. The state has the power to regulate — to make utilities conserve power through audits, other energy efficiency programs and by breaking the link between profits and electricity sales.

The state needs to let the utilities make money by providing service instead of selling more power. Reward them for the conservation of energy.

William (Coty) Keller

Port Charlotte

