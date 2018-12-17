Editor:
Amid all of the figures on how many of us old codgers are in Charlotte County, I must admit that us retirees most likely drive about 75 percent less miles than younger folks that have jobs.
So, in our travels to the doctor, pharmacies, and groceries we won’t rack up the mileage those whippersnappers with jobs and kids must drive.
So please, all of you bean-counters, please rework the stats and probably you will tell us it is us ol’ fogies that are clogging up our roads and causing the accidents. Our cars don’t actually leave the garage at least two or three days a week.
I haven’t had a auto accident in over 40 years. However, we have been honked at for not turning into our driveway at home fast enough.
Ol’ Bill Boyle
Port Charlotte
