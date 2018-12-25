Editor:
When two business people sit down to hammer out a deal, both have something to win and something to lose. They weigh the gains against the loses. Ideally, both sides come away feeling like winners.
This is the world President Trump understands. This is the way he has been successful. It is also the way rational people expect their Congress to function.
We expect them to sit across from each other and stay there until a problem is solved. We want them to do the hard work. In doing so, they will learn about the motivation of the other side and they will gain respect. That's why business people often say they like one another.
Here's the problem. Our president is trying to negotiate with people who don't care if a deal is reached or not. They have no skin in the game. Of the 12 wealthiest senators only three are Republican. Taking a unyielding position on anything from immigration to gun control has no impact on these people. They fly in private jets, have drivers, have multiple homes, domestic help, the finest of health care, clothing and food. They give no thought to having money for food, utilities, insurance or anything else.
What would motivate them to compromise? Not a darn thing. They can grind things to a halt with no pain to themselves. That is why we are deadlock in this country.
Carl Hastings
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.