Editor:
Economic trends today show a shift of $2 trillion a year from the paychecks of the middle class to the bank accounts of corporations — almost 100 of which pay no taxes — and the super rich of the 1 percent that eat our lunch! FDR noted that “the best customer of American industry is the well-paid worker!”
The era of shared wealth for workers began in 1938, which started high wages and sadly ended in 1973, as worker’s salaries started a long nose dive, and revenues for corporations and the rich began to rise.
In the past four decades, the 1 percent and corporations have seen taxes lowered, and profits rise. Since 1973, workers have for the last four decades lost compensation and pay raises dwindled, while corporations and the upper classes have captured after tax profits from about 5 percent to about 10 percent, of GDP, while workers have lost the same amount in After-Tax adjustments! The share of income of our 1 percenters has more than doubled from its 9 percent perch, in 1973 to its current 22 percent today.
The economic landscape for small business has also changed, and, we are at a 40-year low for new start-ups. Even retail chains are fighting for their lives. A single Walmart in a county forces down countywide by as much as 0.9 percent and 1.5 countywide for retail wages. I have seen Walmart with its new grocery stores closing long reverted chains, and with their retail and grocery they saturate chains like Winn Dixie.
Bill Weightman
North Port
