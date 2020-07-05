Editor:
Dean Ridings’ recent effort to promote and explain the difference between editorials and opinion pieces — aided by a cartoon that denies the existence of "fake news" — perfectly clarifies modern journalism at its best.
His column should be hung in every American household as an ever-present warning that today's “best” is, in fact, a distorted torrent of lies, slander and, most crucially, the absence of facts.
Journalism is not just opinion and editorial content. Its singular core is to seek and deliver factual news accurately while presenting the views of all sides fairly on issues of the day. Mr. Ridings, the so-called voice of America’s Newspapers, neglected to note its one fatal flaw: media bias destroys facts.
Bias, aka "fake news," is built only of one-sidedness. It is the effort to promote a single position by ignoring or debasing all others. That is not news. That is not journalism. It has long been said that 80% of all bias is bias-by-omission. Today’s media-bias-by-omission approaches 100%.
American newspapers are trapped in this bias largely by reliance on the Associated Press, a drumbeat of socialism that force feeds its contaminated output to urgently needy print media. When only one tune is played, the audience eventually has no choice but to dance to it, for options don't exist. Until they do.
Who would wish to be a journalist today?
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.