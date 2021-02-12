Editor:
The "election is rigged" is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a "rigged" election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the "rigged" subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans. Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov's dogs. Like the 'brainwashed" Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard "election," they thought "rigged." They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a "rigged" election.
Trump won a "rigged" election. Evidently the election was "rigged" so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast , Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the "the election is rigged" drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump's unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be "rigged" is the truth. It was all part of Trump's machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
