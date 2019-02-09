Editor:
New transplant from out of state. Have noticed that there are limited amount of right-turn lanes that could alleviate some of the traffic backups that are occurring.
Example, heading north on Cochran and stopped at Veterans. Am in right lane and going straight with about eight vehicles behind me. After light turned green, continued straight while every vehicular behind me turned right. If there was a right-turn lane there, would have eliminated the congestion and wait times for those vehicles.
I find this issue in a number of places I travel around town. With the number of vehicles on the road and trying to keep congestion to a minimum, am wondering if something will be done about this issue in the future.
Steven Nowak
North Port
