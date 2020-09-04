Editor:
"Those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it" - George Santayana
In 1921, Adolf Hitler, leader of the nascent Nazi Party, organized the SA (Sturmabteilung, or Storm Detachment, otherwise known as the Brownshirts) as the party's private militia. Its function was to fight Nazi opponents in the street, terrorize Jews and other "undesirables," and intimidate voters in German elections. It had its ups and downs, but hit its stride in 1931 when Ernst Rohm took command.
Under Rohm's leadership its membership grew to more than 400,000, considerably larger than the German Army at the time. The SA was instrumental in helping Hitler consolidate his power in the early 1930s.
In this country, today, the FBI tells us that right wing militias are the greatest terrorist threat we face. The Proud Boys and their ilk, across the country, are fighting liberal demonstrators, terrorizing Blacks and other "undesireables," and threatening to show up at polling places to intimidate voters. The Trump administration does nothing to rein them in and seems to implicitly encourage them. They could well be instrumental in helping Trump consolidate his power by winning reelection in November.
I doubt the leaders of these right wing militias are students of history. But they might want to understand what happened to the SA and its leadership after Hitler consolidated his power in 1934. You can look it up. Hint: google "Night of the Long Knives."
Barry Kean
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.