Editor:
The Capitol is our cathedral of democracy! Make no mistake this was insurrection against the United States and our democracy!
The FBI is investigating whether Congress members were meant to be held as hostages! Why was someone showing to be carrying plastic zip tie handcuffs? Why was the leader of the Proud Boys who is from Miami there with high powered magazines for a gun. Why was Lonnie Kaufman carrying Molotov cocktails in his car? Why were there bombs at the DNC and the RNC! Are we going to hold these people accountable?
I feel Trump is responsible because of his constant rants on Twitter! Do I believe that all people at the Capitol were meant to break into it? No! I do believe that 20% did plan a coup! Trump had a platform to incite violence and he got the extremists to do it!
This happened in Rwanda for over 800,000 torsos were killed by the Tutsi! After Trump said “I will walk down the aisle with you" there was no way that the people would not step up and cause an insurrection!
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.