Editor:
On January 9, 2021 someone wrote a letter to the editor claiming the riot in Washington on January 6 was, "headed by Antifa, Pelosi, Biden and George Soros." The writer goes on to say the perpetrators donned Trump garb once they got to the Capitol and began rioting.
There were numerous (I would guess hundreds) of people involved who are easily identifiable by photos and videos and who are presently being sought out and arrested. It will be brought out in the investigations who these people truly represent. Interestingly, the man who wore a horned headdress and carried a spear (we've all seen his photo) was recently arrested. Police have discovered this man is a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist who has attended several Trump rallies in the past.
If there is indeed any connection of those arrested with ultra left wing organizations, it will be brought out. That is, unless, the conspiracy also involves every member of the Capitol Police, the State Police, the county sheriff's offices, the FBI and any other law enforcement agency taking part in the arrests.
Of course, for some of Trump's most devout followers, the facts mean nothing.
Larry Ganger
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.