Editor:
My father, an Airborne Ranger and a Green Beret was a Purple Heart recipient. My ex-husband was in the 82nd Airborne. My late husband was in the 82nd Airborne and was a drill instructor and a Master Parachutist. All three were combat veterans who fought in Korea, the Dominican Republic and Vietnam. They took the oath.
I worked for DoD for 30 years in the Army, DLA, and the Navy. I was stationed in Germany, North Carolina, California, and Rhode Island. I was TDY at numerous sites including the Naval Shipyard and the Pentagon. I've known hundreds of federal workers and military personnel. Few of them considered what they did “just a job.” They took an oath they believed in and sometimes died for. I took the oath and was honored to have administered it.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
The perpetrators and those in power who encouraged the seditious acts executed on January 6, 2021, have spat on the Constitution, disrespected the citizens of the United States and defiled this sacred oath. May they pay dearly for their evil actions.
Lee Hall
Englewood
