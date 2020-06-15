Editor:

Go ahead and protest peacefully, but everybody defending looting/rioting — at what point are the people that are involved opportunists? At what point is it not about George Floyd, but it's about the shiny new plasma TV that they just stole?

I would completely support rioting — if they were rioting against the police officers who did this, police stations, etc. But this? Can anybody explain to me how shooting David Dorn, a black security guard at a pawn shop, was beneficial to this movement in any way, shape, or form? What about Dave Patrick Underwood, a black officer that was shot to death? What about Max Brewer, who is in the ICU after being struck by an ATV?

How come nobody is saying their names? Their lives mattered and they were black... So how come their lives were taken by people under the guise of being in the Black Lives Matter movement? Why didn't their life matter? Is that why we aren't hearing their names, because it doesn't fit the narrative at the moment? It's not a racial issue. It's a heart issue.

Kelly Gaffey

Port Charlotte

