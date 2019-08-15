Editor:
I know your answer. (Yeah, but look at the economy.) We are no longer that beacon of hope nor the country to look up to for leadership in compassion and humanity. We have become a country of hatred and division.
If you are not saddened by the tears and horror on the faces of the children and we accept their inhumane separation and incarceration what then are we? We pretend to be disgusted by the mass shootings at our schools and churches, synagogues, movie theaters, bars or wherever we congregate and yet demand no action as long as its not in your town. Thoughts and prayers will suffice.
Our president didn't create the bigotry and racism in this country, but he has legitimized and released it from the shadows. These are just a few of his quips that no one seems to be offended by, calling black congressmen and women low IQ. Black s---hole countries. Black athletes SOBs. Mexicans are murders and rapists and drug dealers. An invasion of illegals coming to destroy our country. Muslims hate us and want to kill us. Four congresswomen of color, go back where you came from and on and on.
Our president is the perfect example of whatever it takes to win destroy all that gets in the way, no empathy, no compassion.
We can either rise up and say this not who we are or want to be or we can send thoughts and prayers with sympathy cards to the funeral of America.
Jim Goedde
Punta Gorda
