Contrary to a recent letter to the editor, “Alarmists spreading climate change bunk,” the effects of climate change are very real.
The writer falsely stated that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has not found evidence of sea levels rising. Visit their website (nooa.gov) to see a detailed description of current higher sea levels and their effects, in answer to a question: “Is sea level rising?” The answer is “yes.” The article goes on to describe the more deadly storm surges and increased flooding resulting from the rise in sea level.
If one is not convinced of the devastating effects of climate change, go to the National Geographic website (nationalgeographic.com), where numerous instances of the effects of rising seas are documented and supported with disturbing photos. For example:
North Carolina Outer Banks are getting swallowed by the ocean.
South Florida septic tanks are getting flooded and polluting waters.
The land located between India and Bangladesh have fields filled with salt water.
Marshall Islands in the central Pacific are flooding, causing residents to relocate or elevate their dwellings.
Don’t be fooled by the minority of unreliable scientists and the current administration in Washington, who deny what is clearly happening in our seas because of climate change. We need to work with other nations to curb the increase in ocean and atmospheric warming.
Mary Raynor
Port Charlotte
