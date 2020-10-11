Editor:
I believe it’s time for some new leadership within our Sheriff’s Office and Dale Ritchhart is the best candidate to be our new sheriff.
Currently there’s a divide between our residents and Sheriff’s Office. Ritchhart wants to fix the problem by encouraging strong community policing. He wants to rebuild that bond and trust between our Sheriff’s Office and our residents.
As someone who has applied to the Sheriff’s Office multiple times only to be met with crickets, it’s easy to conclude that if you aren’t a relative or close with someone within, than you’re easily looked over. Ritchhart wants to change this and hire more qualified residents to work within our department, giving others that are deserving a chance.
Body cams and car cams are essential for the safety of not only our officers, but our residents as well. Ritchhart wants to implement these and make sure all officers and cars are equipped with cameras to offer total transparency when it comes to traffic stops and other interactions between residents and officers.
If we elect Dale Ritchhart as sheriff, he will make himself readily available to the public and create an advisory board. Also, with mental health and addiction on the rise, Ritchhart plans to educate our officers so they are able to handle the different situations when it comes to these issues.
With that, I am asking you all to vote Dale Ritchhart for sheriff. Our department needs this, our community needs this! Thanks for reading.
Cheri Schmittel
Port Charlotte
