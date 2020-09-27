Editor:
I am writing encouraging the people of Charlotte County to elect Dale Ritchhart as our next sheriff. While I fully support the men and women who work in the grind of CCSO, the sheriff himself does not deserve to be re-elected. Sheriff Prummell has the largest and most bloated taxpayer budget in the history of this county. He has created more command staff positions that any other sheriff.
Sheriff Prummell has continously created jobs paying over six figures (salaries and benefits included) for friends of his in the department, again at the expense of the taxpayer. Prummell himself bilked us for thousands as he earned his education with taxpayer monies.
Don't be misled, the sheriff's department can do more with less command staff and better use of tax dollars. Let's elect a sheriff who supports the agency and taxpayers. Prummell has 4 or 5 members of his family working in the agency. We need a new sheriff to send Prummell packing! Elect Dale Ritchhart in the November election.
Michelle Skidmore
Port Charlotte
