Congrats to "Democrat" Judge Bruce Schroeder and the jury, for following the rule of law, and not being intimidated by the threats and lies from the Democrat Left and their desire to have "mob rule," without facts and truth! Also, thanks, to the judge for blocking MSNBC from the rest of the trial after following the jurors' van and even getting a ticket when he ran a red light trying to keep up!
When is "all" the media in our country going be "for" the USA instead of a divided USA? Why did the Daily Sun's Nov. 20 Rittenhouse article print anything about Jessee Jackson playing the "race" card? If Gov. Evers would have called out the guard to prevent the riots, arson, looting in 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse wouldn't have had to defend his life!
Also, the Daily Sun's Nov. 23 despicable political cartoon of Kyle Rittenhouse is a lie and a disgrace. The ammo and the rifle were "not" illegally purchased! The "got my first two notches" statement is unconscionable. I hope Kyle's attorneys will sue this "cartoonist" along with other lying Democrat media! So, if they were able to take Kyle's gun away and kill him with it, that would be, ok? Also, the NRA has done more for gun safety and 2nd Amendment rights than any organization. That's why the anti-American/Socialist, Marxists running "our" country now hate the NRA.
