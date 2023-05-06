Pity poor Spencer Roach, little-known legislator in toxic Tallahassee. He could have lived out his entire term-limited career in the safe (for Republicans) 76th District. Rep. Roach lives on the very edge of his district, on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River in a sliver of Lee County, gerrymandered so he wouldn’t have to live in the hinterlands of Punta Gorda or further north in Charlotte or DeSoto counties.
During this session, Roach has mainly done the bidding of big donors, seeking pre-emptive laws denying local governments’ power. He sponsored a bill that would allow developers to demolish “non-conforming” real estate in historic districts like Punta Gorda’s and build shiny high-density housing bearing no resemblance to the surrounding neighborhood.
He sponsored another bill that would allow “drone ports” to be built at Walmarts, buzzing their neighbors with high-tech delivery bots. And local governments would have no say about it. No kidding!
Those are just two among 60 bills filed by legislators in this session to take away local control.
Why would Roach want to rip away home rule? Follow the money.
According to Transparency USA, Roach has been scurrying about soliciting campaign contributions from out-of-area developers, gambling interests, and beer distributors. So far, almost $100,000 just for the 2024 election.
In the 2022 election, Roach reaped more than $320,000 from donors, even though he was unopposed.
Rep. Roach won’t thrive in the daylight. He should be sent scuttling back to the banks of the Caloosahatchee. Vote him out!
