Editor:

Pity poor Spencer Roach, little-known legislator in toxic Tallahassee. He could have lived out his entire term-limited career in the safe (for Republicans) 76th District. Rep. Roach lives on the very edge of his district, on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River in a sliver of Lee County, gerrymandered so he wouldn’t have to live in the hinterlands of Punta Gorda or further north in Charlotte or DeSoto counties.


   
