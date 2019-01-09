Editor:
I learned how to drive when I was 13 on a Model A well before there were interstate highways. I am now a resident of Florida but make the trip to northeastern Ohio once a year.
I, like many drivers speed on occasion. If you don't speed on Interstate 75 somebody or thing will run you over. However, the last speeding ticket I received was when President Carter decided that 55 mph was fast enough on major highways that were built for 70 mph.
What a nightmare that was! In my opinion Florida has some of the best highways in the country. However, the number of multiple crashes and deaths on I-75 from Naples to north of the I-4 exchange has turned I-75 into a demolition derby.
I honestly believe that the number one cause is road rage. The number of drivers that "do not" believe that slower traffic keep right is the main cause of road rage in my opinion. Also, the lack of law enforcement on I-75 contributes to this.
Law enforcement should enforce "slower traffic keep right" or get them off the highway.
Gerald Farmiloe
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.