Robert Mueller's performance on TV a few weeks ago showed many of us that he is either a liberal political hack, or he is an egomaniac who believes he has to save the country and 63 million voters from the policies of our president, policies which have given us the best economic conditions in a long, long time; policies which defeated the ISIS caliphate, and policies which ended North Korea's long-range ballistic-missile testing program.
I'm not the only one who was baffled by Mueller's speech, at which he said his report needs no clarification, as he was in the process of clarifying it, and that he could not exonerate the president from the charge of obstruction, although he could not charge him with obstruction. Both Alan Dershowitz and Jonathon Turley, two legal scholars with impeccable reputations, said afterwards that Mueller's statements were illogical and contrary to centuries-old tenets of western jurisprudence.
Dershowitz said, “Until today, I have defended Mueller against the accusations that he is a partisan. I did not believe that he personally favored either the Democrats or the Republicans, or had a point of view on whether President Trump should be impeached. But I have now changed my mind. By putting his thumb, indeed his elbow, on the scale of justice in favor of impeachment based on obstruction of justice, Mueller has revealed his partisan bias. He also has distorted the critical role of a prosecutor in our justice system.”
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
