Editor:
It’s 1977 and Rod Carew was MLB’s MVP, earning $270K and living in a very nice upscale neighborhood. He quit jogging because the cops stopped him so frequently. A Black man running in an upscale White neighborhood must have just committed a robbery. He was also constantly pulled over in his BMW because only Black pimps drive nice cars. You get the idea.
The “Bad boys, Bad Boys, Whatcha Gonna Do ...” assume you have committed a crime and thus you deserve to be stopped and frisked or pulled over etc. Hopefully, you will not be outraged, resist and get choked out. Hopefully, when you reach for identification you will not be shot.
If you are White this is very hard to wrap your head around. If you're Black it is a given. In an interview later in life RC said, “I’m Rod Carew, but the bottom line is I’m still Black."
Houston, we have a problem.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
