Editor:
I cannot wait for November and the end of this political season.
I have worked for the Clerk’s office for over 34 years and have known Roger Eaton for over 20 years. In my position as senior financial accountant overseeing budget and accounting, I have worked with Roger closely on a regular basis since his taking office.
He is fiscally responsible proven by the fact that he has reduced his budget each year while in office.
With Roger’s professionalism and positive team work attitude came a refreshing transformation after taking office. His leadership has lead to a motivated organization that prioritizes service to the citizens of Charlotte County.
Morale in the Clerk’s office is the highest I’ve ever seen. Why? He is approachable, supportive and cares about his clerks. On a regular basis he’s seen walking through the office greeting clerks individually as well as the office as a whole.
Professional leadership, supportive and a boss who cares. Roger Eaton has my support.
Paula Bonfig
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.