Editor:
There are many obvious reasons to vote for Clerk Eaton over his opponent, such as the overwhelming gap in experience between them, the fact that the opponent is a Sarasota County resident while Clerk Eaton is a proud 22-year Charlotte County resident, Clerk Eaton’s positive campaign versus his opponent’s negative style, and Clerk Eaton’s proven track record over the last four years of providing expanded services while saving Charlotte County taxpayers near $1.1 million in revenues.
But more than these things, I see firsthand how Clerk Eaton responds to people. In the last three years since Clerk Eaton was elected, my husband, who has worked in the Clerk’s office for nine years, continually talks about how the office has become more cohesive, efficient, and team-oriented, which makes him truly enjoy going to the office everyday. I recall first meeting Clerk Eaton at a charity walk a few years ago being attended by many Clerk’s office employees. Clerk Eaton greeted everyone personally and sincerely, including the spouses and children (very young through teenagers) who attended with their parents.
It was then that I finally understood exactly what my husband had been talking about since Clerk Eaton was elected. Teamwork and building relationships are not “managerial strategies” for Clerk Eaton – that’s just how Roger is every day. I’m excited to vote Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court on Nov. 3, and you should be too!
Peggy Murphy
Punta Gorda
