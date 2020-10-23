Editor:
I read with interest the Charlotte Sun’s endorsement of Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court. A couple things immediately jump out at me. The first concern is the opponent is not a Charlotte County resident. He does not have the commitment or support to our community that is needed, nor can he vote for himself on the ballot.
Second, the following quote regarding Clerk Eaton’s opponent: “he has never worked in a clerk’s office but said he believes the current staff has plenty of knowledge and experience to help him with any challenges he might encounter.” The irony of this quote is rather unsettling. If elected, this Sarasota County opponent plans to be trained on how to be clerk by Clerk Eaton’s skilled and experienced staff? If that’s the case, why would he be needed? The clerk of court should be able to lead the office from day one. Given the circumstances of this year, having a proven and effective leader is more important than ever.
Clerk Eaton has 22 years’ experience in the Clerk’s office and has trained many of the experienced, highly qualified staff there today. Are we facing the possibility of having to train an elected clerk? The better idea would be to vote for Roger Eaton. The Charlotte county candidate who already has experience, advanced training, and skills to lead the office from day one. With four years of proven results and this paper’s endorsement, Roger Eaton is the clear choice.
Elizabeth Lombardo
Punta Gorda
