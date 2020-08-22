Editor:

So often in the business world there are so many complaints. Not so in this situation.

Let me publicly praise Steve Roofing here in our town. Not only did they do a great roofing repair, Rick, the owner, and his mother Donna did all they could to keep the price fair and worked around our senior budget.

Rick and his crew of four worked efficiently and very respectful to our property. We highly recommend Steve Roofing Company.

Helen Kline

Port Charlotte

